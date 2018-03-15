If the developer behind Regina's Capital Pointe project doesn't signal it will resume construction next month, the city will issue a legal order to fill the hole at the corner of Victoria and Albert, according to Regina's director of development services.

Louise Folk provided an update on the status of the long-delayed multi-million-dollar luxury and condo tower project on Thursday.

She outlined the steps the city plans to take in order to compel the property owner, Fortress Real Developments, to fill the hole left by the project, which has been progressing at a slow pace with delays and revisions to the construction timeline since the former hotel at the site was demolished in 2011.

City of Regina director of development services Lousie Folk announced Thursday the city is preparing to issue a legal order to compel Fortress Real Developments to fill the hole at the corner of Victoria and Albert.

Folk said the company has a March 30 deadline to advise its engineer that it intends to resume construction in April.

Should that fail to happen, two things will take place, she said: first, the engineer will instruct Fortress to file the hole and second, the city will issue a legal order to do the same.

"Once issued, the property owner will be legally required to complete this work," Folk said in a written statement Thursday.

"This is a complex file with many moving parts and parties. While we understand this announcement raises many questions about the future of the property, the city is focusing on the current action and I will not speculate on unknowns."

Asked what would happen if the developer does not actually resume construction by April — as opposed to just saying it will — a civic spokesperson said the city would not speculate.

City did not agree to construction halt

In a statement Thursday, Fortress Real Developments said it could not comment on the matter.

"At this time we are not in a position to make any further comments regarding what we consider has now become a legal matter," the statement said.

Although Thursday was the deadline for "meaningful construction" to happen before the city would deem its permit as expired, Folk said the city will continue to recognize the permit in order to allow the desired construction to go ahead.

Fortress previously told CBC News construction had not stopped, but instead the project had been "winterized" after consultations with the city.

"That is not accurate," Folk said."The city's expectation was that construction would continue throughout the winter."

Folk confirmed the property has around $50,000 in unpaid taxes from 2017. If not paid, she said a lien would be placed against the property.