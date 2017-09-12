After a national search, Regina's acting fire chief has been hired to do the job permanently.

Layne Jackson was named to the job on Tuesday afternoon by the city manager, Chris Holden.

Jackson has been with the fire department for two decades, including eight years as deputy fire chief.

In a news release, Jackson said he was honoured to continue on as chief.

"I have the highest respect for Regina firefighters. They are dedicated, highly-trained community professionals that Regina residents rely on daily," he said.



The city manager said Jackson was chosen for his leadership and ability to work well with others.

The union which represents firefighters congratulated Jackson on the new job.

The former chief, Ernie Polsom, was let go without cause earlier this year.