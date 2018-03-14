Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be back in Regina for the second time in a week on Wednesday, this time to meet with workers and leaders from the steel industry.

Trudeau's day has started off in Sault Ste. Marie but he will be in Saskatchewan by the afternoon and the first stop on his itinerary is a meeting with Mayor Michael Fougere.

He will then make his way to Evraz Regina where he will tour the facilities and meet with workers.

From there, he'll head to the Turvey Centre to meet with industry leaders in a roundtable discussion.

At the moment, Canada is exempt from a proposed 25 per cent tariff on steel exported to the U.S., along with Mexico.

Both countries are also exempt for the time being on a proposed 10 per cent tariff on aluminium exports to the States.

Evraz employs about 900 workers in Regina. Canada exports 85 per cent of its steel and aluminium to the U.S.