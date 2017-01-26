A Regina man who shot another man six times following a 2013 Halloween party has been convicted of manslaughter.

The jury in the trial of Elijah Noname reached a verdict Wednesday night after deliberating for about six hours.

Noname was on trial for the death of 18-year-old Nolen Tanner.

Nolen Boyd Tanner, 18, was shot to death by Elijah Noname following a Halloween party in 2013. (Facebook)

During the two-and-a-half-week trial, the defence did not dispute Noname shot Tanner, but part of its case was that Noname had been stabbed before that happened.

The jury could have acquitted Noname or found him guilty of second-degree murder, which would come with an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

Instead, the jurors opted to find him guilty of manslaughter, which generally results in a lesser sentence.

Crown prosecutor Kim Jones said time served would not be an appropriate sentence.

On Thursday, Queen's Bench Justice Fred Kovach adjourned sentencing arguments to Feb. 28.