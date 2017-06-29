Early Thursday morning, Regina police discovered two men who had been stabbed near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Montague Street.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. CST, police were dispatched the intersection for reports of a man stabbed. When officers arrived, they discovered the man had multiple stab wounds to his back.

While they were attending to the first victim, another man approached officers and told them he too had been stabbed.

The second man had a stab wound on his abdomen.

Both men were transported to Regina General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.