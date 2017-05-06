If you live in Regina, it's the perfect weekend to get some exercise and to get to know the city better by taking part in one of the ninth annual Jane's Walk tours.

Jane's Walk is a movement of free, citizen-led walking tours inspired by Jane Jacobs, a world-renowned specialist on urban studies.

In Regina, the festival is running until Sunday in neighbourhoods across the city.

Residents get the chance to take in the city's natural heritage, architecture and culture.

Working towards a safer community

Each walk is led by volunteer community members who are passionate about the city. This year's edition of the festival features eight walks, including one Saturday night led by Jan Morier and Mary Arpin of White Pony Lodge Citizen Patrol.

White Pony Lodge Citizen Patrol is a grassroots movement, made up of people, mainly from North Central Regina, who patrol the area on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.

The group discusses ways to help create a safer neighbourhood in North Central, while acknowledging the struggles of the neighbourhood's people.

"Our real focus is connecting with the community of North Central and working towards making North Central a safer place to be," said Arpin.

Beatrice Wallace (left) and Shawna Oochoo are two members of the street patrol group in Regina's North Central neighbourhood. (Brian Rodgers/CBC News)

The group gathers weekly at the lodge prior to 6 p.m., as the the patrol co-ordinator reads the protocol and details any ongoing safety issues. They also smudge, led by White Pony Lodge elder Archie Weenie.

"Our patrol is very much rooted in Indigenous culture," explained Arpin. "We're able to learn and listen to the ancestors.

"[Weenie] is there to speak and help people who ask for healing."

Years after a Maclean's article calling it "the worst neighbourhood in Canada," that's a perception many still hold about North Central Regina, Arpin acknowledged.

"High crime rates are very much in line with poverty and there is poverty in North Central," she said.

"But, on top of that, there is the intergenerational effects of the traumas of residential schools from our particularly dark part of Canadian history that, fortunately, we're beginning to learn about."

According to Arpin, many of the difficulties come out of a basic need for survival.

"If you can't survive within the system, which often isn't accessible to many people in North Central Regina, then yes, crime and drug use … are just the impacts of that legacy."

The group takes time to pick up needles, other drug paraphernalia and weapons as they go.

The White Pony Lodge often picks up needles to make for a safer community. (White Pony Lodge/Facebook)

Despite this, Arpin said she sees a different side of the community when she walks through it with her fellow patrollers and people greet them, thank them, and talk openly about their struggles — mainly around drug use.

"I see a neighbourhood where people really take care of each other," she said.

Those who take part in the Jane's Walk patrol will see the community's art, culture and general friendliness, according to Arpin.

"Perhaps some of those people will be motivated to come on an actual patrol," she said.

Those interested can gather at The Bannock House at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

11th Avenue resurgence

In another area of town, Shayna Stock put together a walking tour on 11th Avenue from Broad Street to Winnipeg Street, which she said is a community trying to get its vibrancy back.

The neighbourhood has been working on an action plan, in hopes of attracting more mixed commercial-residential buildings with lots of small, local businesses.

"I think that's something that a lot of people really want to see for 11th Avenue. And for it to be more of a cultural and commercial destination for people outside of the neighbourhood to come to this area for their Saturday afternoon lunch or shopping or whatever it would be," said Stock.

In the past, the avenue was lined with small businesses, like meat shops and confectioneries.

"There are remnants of that still here … When I think about the future, it's really interesting to think of kind of returning to that type of makeup," she said. "There are a lot of little restaurants moving in which, for me, is really exciting.

"The result is more people on the street. It feels a bit safer and just feels like a more vibrant neighbourhood."

In 2016, Jane's Walks were held in over 200 cities worldwide. So far, Regina has hosted over 80 walks throughout the city over the years.

For a complete list of walks including schedules, walk descriptions and maps, visit the organization website.