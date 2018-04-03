Regina issues legal order for developer to fill Capital Pointe hole

The City of Regina has issued a legal order for the developer behind Capital Pointe to fill the hole at the corner of Victoria and Albert by the end of April.

The property, located at at 1971 Albert Street, has been slated by owner Fortress Real Developments as the future home of a luxury condo and hotel tower.

Last month, the City of Regina's director of development services Louise Folk told reporters that the Fortress had until March 30 to signal it intended to resume construction on the project in April.

Folk said if such a signal was not received, the project's engineer would instruct Fortress to fill the hole and the city would issue a legal order to do the same.

"The order was issued because the property owner failed to comply by March 30, 2018 with the action directed by its engineer, Isherwood Geostructural Engineers, regarding redesign and replacement of the temporary excavation support and recommencement of construction," an email statement from Folk said Tuesday.

"This action is taken under the authority granted to the City by The Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Act. Under the Act, the property owner may appeal the order to the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board of Saskatchewan within 15 days from today."

Property taxes paid

Last month, Folk also confirmed the property had amassed around $50,244 in unpaid taxes from 2017. Folk said the city would place a lien against the property if the taxes weren't paid.

"The taxes have been paid on the property," wrote Jenni Byrne of communications firm Bayfield Strategy hired by the developer in an email to CBC News on Tuesday.

"Regarding work on site, at this time we are not in a position to make any further comments due to the fact that it is now a potential legal matter."

The developer has previously characterized delays at the site as "excusable."