Regina police investigating after body found Tuesday evening

Regina police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found outside a home on the 1000 block of Retallack Street.

Around 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, police were called to the area for a report of an injured man but when emergency crews arrived on scene, they confirmed he was dead.

The coroner and major crimes and forensic unit have been called in.

Police are still on scene, as of Wednesday morning, and a perimeter has been established.

An investigation is underway and the man's next of kin will be notified when he is identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.