Dozens of people lined the Albert Street bridge for a weekend celebration of International Women's Day.

Holding signs and long ribbons of red cloth, Sunday's participants stood strong in the cold.

About nine groups came together to celebrate International Women's Day in Regina. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"It's really about bringing women of all different cultures and … walks of life together to consider the struggles that we're still dealing with as well as the joy in coming together," Rhonda Rosenberg, director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan, said.

Braids were used as a symbol in this year's event, showing strength and connection.

Rosenberg said there are about nine groups that take part in the celebration.