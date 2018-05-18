Regina Public Library looks to strike a chord with musical instrument loan program

If you're looking to learn to play a musical instrument but can't necessarily afford to shell out a few hundred dollars for one, you're in luck.

You can now borrow instruments from the Regina Public Library for free.

People will be able to walk into either the Central or Sherwood branches, book a guitar (or other instrument) and practise for three weeks. All you need is a library card.

People can try their hand at guitar, mandolin, bongos or violin, among other choices. There will be about 150 instruments available for use, the majority located at the Central Library.

When the three-week period is up, users have the option to extend the loan for another three weeks, as long as no one else has booked the instrument in the meantime.

"That's really what our mission statement is, is to help the people of Regina grow and learn and have diversity in their learning and it's very important. It's our raison d'être," said Sean Quinlan, chair of the board of directors for Regina Public Library.

The library is also taking donations of instruments, if you have any extras lying around.

The Central branch is taking bookings now and the Sherwood branch's instrument loan program will be up and running in a few weeks, Quinlan said.