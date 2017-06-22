If you've longed for an IKEA kitchen but the shipping costs put you off, it's now less expensive in the city of Regina as IKEA has opened up a collection centre in the Queen City.

Customers can order a single chesterfield or an entire kitchen unit and have it shipped to the city for a flat rate of $79.

"In such a large country, it is important to offer a variety of solutions we can use to make shopping easier for Canadians," said IKEA Canada President Marsha Smith in a news release.

The pick-up point, which will be located at 525 12th Avenue E., will not be selling products for purchase and will be operated by a separate company from IKEA.

Home delivery is still available and the rates remain unchanged there.

Saskatoon has had an IKEA collection point since last year.