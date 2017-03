An iconic building in Regina's downtown is no more.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were still spraying down hot spots on the Traveller's Building on Broad Street.

The brick building was built in 1929, and was once used as a bus depot. It had languished in recent years.

A historic picture of Regina's Traveller's Block. (Creative Commons)

Firefighters responded at 10 p.m. CST Tuesday.

It's still not clear what caused the fire.

It's expected that Broad Street will be closed this morning between 11th and 12th Ave. while the scene is cleaned up.