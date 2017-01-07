Andrea Weston says there is more to ringette than meets the eye.

The game has helped her develop lifelong bonds and friendships with the people she has met, coached and played with over the years. One such person is Lesley Stronach, who also helps Weston coach the newly formed ringette team, the Regina Ice.

The team, which has a mix of players from age 13 to 15, was formed only months ago. The team will travel overseas to play ringette in Finland and Sweden in 2018. It is the same trip Lesley Stronach took in 1996 when she was coached by Weston.

Lesley's daughter, Ava, plays for the Ice and will make the trip with the team. This is something that fills Lesley, who has played since 1986, with immense excitement, honour and pride.

"It brings tears to my eyes," Lesley said when she mentioned her daughter.

The bond is something Weston strives for.

Stronach and Parisloff, both 13, are some of the youngest players on the team. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

"This team is not just about ringette," Weston said. "These girls, they're still lifelong friends … My friends, we still keep in touch today. Some of them still play on the same teams today. Our daughters are now friends."

Weston's daughter, Naomi, plays on the team with Ava Stronach and Kianna Parisloff.

Ava sees the trip as an opportunity to travel someplace far and play a game she loves. There are also practical purposes. With multiple practices per week and Crossfit sessions, she said the team helps those involved connect really well.

Ava and Parisloff, both 13, are some of the youngest players on the Ice's roster.

For Parisloff, her mother wanted her to play hockey at first but it was ringette that made her fall in love.

"I am actually really super excited for [the 2018 trip] because that's the first time I'll ever be overseas," Parisloff said.

On Sunday, the Ice will play a qualifying game which will give them the chance to win gold at a local tournament.

"I love this sport," Weston said. "I plan to be [involved] in it until I can't walk any more."

Weston first started playing ringette when she was 11. Now, near retirement, she no longer plays and focuses on coaching.

For Lesley, her experience with ringette has been very influential on her life.

"It made me who I am today," she said. "I wouldn't be a strong woman and an independent person if I wasn't playing with all these great bonds and friendships."