Three houses were damaged after a Regina home was engulfed in flames Monday morning.

The fire started on the 1500 block of Rae Street, in Regina's North Central neighbourhood, at about 10:45 a.m. CST.

Crews have not yet been able to enter the house and conduct a search. No one was sent to the hospital as a result of the blaze. It's not yet known if the home was occupied.

The fire had damaged two neighbouring homes on Monday morning but the extent of the damage is not yet known. (CBC)

At one point, the home's roof caved in during the blaze.

Two neighbouring houses were also damaged. The fire spread to a home located to the south, while the house to the north of the original fire received less significant damage.

The fire was in a home on the 1500 block of Rae Street. (CBC)

Crews were dispatched to the scene and began fighting the blaze from the front and rear of the home.

The smoke could be seen from across the city.