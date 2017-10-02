A house fire over the weekend in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood has claimed the life of a family dog.

Fire crews responded to the house on the 2300 block of Montreal Street after 3 p.m. CST Sunday afternoon.

Homeowner Jeanne Clive was away from home but her three dogs were in the house when the fire started.

Her next-door neighbour Sherry Rapley said she called 911 when she saw smoke billowing out of the windows.

"I just felt absolutely panicked and I knew these were her fur babies so I was trying everything I could to get in there," Rapley said.

Three dogs were removed from the house and taken for veterinary care. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

According to Rapley, firefighters brought out the first two dogs quickly but had trouble finding the third.

Eventually, it was brought out alive and all three were taken to an animal hospital. The first two were stabilized but the third dog died from its injuries.

Emergency vet care costly

"I think it's going to be a rollercoaster for awhile," Rapley said.

"It's a wonderful miracle that the two dogs have survived but it's never easy even to have to give up one. These are her heart and soul."

Rapley has started a GoFundMe to cover the Clive's vet bills, which have already reached $5,000. The veterinary costs are expected to reach $8,000 as the two surviving dogs receive ongoing care.

More than $2,000 has been raised within the first day of the fundraiser.

Rapley said Clive's house insurance will cover repairs to the physical property.