Dorothy Stuart's family has been running Wonderland Entertainment in Regina for 40 years, but never have they had a dancing mascot — until now.

"I told him, 'You think I'm going to pay you to be a maniac? We have enough family members that do that on a daily basis,'" said Stuart.

'I dabble in musical theatre, in music and songwriting, so it's not hard for me to be a dancing hotdog.' - J.R. Stanley

The "maniac" she's referring to is avid gamer and Wonderland lover J.R. Stanley.

The 23-year-old made the wooden Wonderland sign that hangs outside the Broad Street business and his pixel art decorates the walls, but he wanted to take his support to the next level.

Inspiration struck him while he was shopping the Halloween clearance sales.

"This is just something he wanted to do. He saw the hotdog outfit, knows we have good hotdogs, and he decided to be a dancing hotdog," explained Stuart.

He now spends time dancing in the hotdog outfit outside the arcade, holding a sign pointing the way for customers.

Wonderland's dancing hotdog0:18

His doggie dance moves include the running man and air guitaring, but he says he's coming up with new moves every day.

"I dabble in musical theatre, in music and songwriting, so it's not hard for me to be a dancing hotdog," said Stanley.

More than hotdogs and honks

His wild dance moves attract a lot of attention. Cars honk and passersby frequently stop to take photos and video.

The air guitar is one of J.R. Stanley's best hotdog dancing moves. (Nichole Huck/CBC )

"I don't think you could go out and ask someone to go out and be that exuberant and be that active," Stuart said of her volunteer promoter.

"I've seen people standing on corners, little jiggle and bounce girls that are trying to lure you into a carwash, sometimes the sign is upside down."

It's clear Stanley's motivation is not monetary.

"They let me in for free when I come with my friends and they always throw me a hotdog here or there too," said Stanley.

But it's not about the hotdogs and honks, either.

"In this day and age classic arcades don't really get the attention they deserve. I just hope it gets people out to Wonderland and reminds people that old-school arcades are a thing to do."