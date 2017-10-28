A Regina family is mourning the loss of a son and a brother.

Kelvin Kim Pasap, 26, was identified as Regina's eighth homicide of 2017 on Wednesday, when his body was found on the 1000 block of Atkinson Street.

Pasap was born in Regina, according to Beatrice Bigsky, who said she began looking after him when his birth mother died. She said she always treated him as her son, and he considered her his mother.

Bigsky said she spoke to him earlier Tuesday evening and was expecting him home during the night.

The Regina Police Service said the circumstances surrounding Pasap's death are unknown and that the investigation is ongoing. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

When she woke up in the morning, he wasn't there and one of her daughters came in to break the news that he had died.

Bigsky said she called the police to see if it really was him.

"We were just thinking that it wasn't. That's all I kept thinking: don't be my son, don't be my son," she said.

The police confirmed it was Pasap, and released his identity to the public on Friday.

"It's still hard for all of us to talk about," she said. "We're still expecting him to come home. It doesn't feel real yet to me."

Bigsky said her only son, who was known as Junior, was "cheeky," smiley and outgoing.

"He always tried to bring us happiness and joy," she said. "When we were feeling down, he kept us happy. He always said, 'Mom, everything will be OK.'

"I'll cherish all the memories that we had."

She said the family has had no word on who might have killed Pasap.

The investigation remains ongoing.