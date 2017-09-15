One of the men accused in Regina's first homicide of the year is due in court Friday.

Johnathen Edward Kakewash, 31, of Winnipeg is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court at 2 p.m. CST on a first-degree murder charge related to the death of Daniel Richard Dipaolo, 51.

Police said Dipaolo was discovered dead inside a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street in the early morning of April 29.

The body of Daniel Richard Dipaolo was discovered at a residence on the 700 block of Garnet Street in April. (Alec Salloum/CBC Saskatchewan)

Police issued a Canada-wide search warrant for Kakewash in June. He was arrested Aug. 4 on weapons-related charges when officers saw him armed with a gun on Main Street in Winnipeg.

Police said once the charges in Winnipeg were dealt with, he was arrested and charged in connection with Dipaolo's death.

Brass and Mitchell were charged in connection with Dipaolo's killing while they were in custody in Winnipeg following charges related to the death of Jeanenne Fontaine, 29. She was shot in March inside her home, which was then set on fire.

Jeanenne Fontaine was the cousin of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old girl whose body was pulled from the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014. Tina Fontaine's death became one of the country's most infamous murdered Indigenous women and girls cases.

Brass has also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Winnipeg man Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee, who was shot on Feb. 8, in addition to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jeanenne Fontaine. Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanenne Fontaine.

Regina police have also laid a first-degree murder charge against Edward Genaille, 51.