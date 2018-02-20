A Regina man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, after taking police on a chase Sunday night.

Authorities were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street where they found 40-year-old Justin Langan, injured. Langan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Langan was injured in an "apparent firearms offence" during a robbery.

Justin Langan was injured during a robbery on Sunday night and subsequently died from his injuries. (Facebook)

Later in the evening, police were involved in a chase and apprehended a 31-year-old man at the intersection of Albert Street and College Avenue.

Chad Barre, 31, has been charged in the 40-year-old man's death and is facing 11 other charges, including fleeing from police, armed robbery and six counts of possession of a gun or ammo while under a firearms prohibition.

During the chase, the driver of a stolen vehicle collided with a police cruiser.

Barre appeared in court on Tuesday morning.