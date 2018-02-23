Police have arrested another man in connection with the death of a40-year-old Regina man.

Justin Langan was shot in his home on Pasqua Street on Sunday during an alleged robbery. Police are calling his death a homicide.

Chad Allen Barre, 31, was charged with first-degree murder. He is facing 11 other charges stemming from the incident.

Police said that further investigation led them to a second suspect at a home on the 400 block of Retallack Street on Thursday.

Police and the SWAT team searched a residence and took a 34-year-old man into custody.

Charges are pending, according to police.