Regina police are investigating after someone shot at two homes in North Central early Sunday morning.

Police believe the incidents are related due to the time of the incidents and their proximity to one another.

The first incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Cameron Street. Someone had fired small calibre bullets at a home on the block. No one was injured.

Minutes later, another call came in about a home on the 1300 block of Athol Street being fired upon. No one was injured there either.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Sunday's shootings are asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Those two incidents were the second and third instances of someone shooting at homes in the city recently. A home on the 100 block of Ottawa Street was also fired upon Friday night.