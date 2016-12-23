The City of Regina has released its list of holiday closures for Christmas Day.

Paratransit services will be running on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

All other services will not be available.

Transit

Buses will not be running on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.

Free transit service will be offered on New Years Eve from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. New Years Day. Regular week day services will resume on Jan. 2, 2017.

Christmas Eve and Boxing Day will be running on a weekend schedule. There will be the regular weekday schedules from Dec.27 to the 30, with regular Saturday routes on New Years Eve, Dec. 31.

Paratransit

​This service will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

It will also be available until 7 p.m. on Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Paratransit will be free on New Years Eve from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. New Years Day.

Hours of operation for Jan. 1 will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while it will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Garbage and recycling

From Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 and on Jan. 2, 2017, the regular pickup schedule will be in effect.

Carts should be rolled out for collection by 7:30 a.m.

Civic offices

All civic offices will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23.

They will also be closed Dec. 26 to 27 and Jan. 2, 2017.

A complete list of holiday schedules can be seen here.