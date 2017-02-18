The Confederation of what is now Canada isn't the only thing celebrating an anniversary this year; it's also the 100th year of the National Hockey League.

As part of the celebration, former NHL tough guy Marty McSorley stopped by Evraz Place in Regina to talk about hockey.

"I grew up in a large family where the rink was the centre of the community," McSorley said, adding he relished in the opportunity to reacquaint himself with the culture of hockey.

"This really is about the love of the game because it's a celebration of the game," he added.

Getting out on the ice with kids and revellers is part of the celebration, McSorley said.

"The game has got such just great people that have played it and been around it and I just like to kind of continue to extend that to the public and the kids."

Having fun through going to the rink and building friendships is part of what makes hockey special, McSorley said, in addition to building life skills.

McSorley grew up on a farm with nine siblings. He said the game only improved skills he picked up there, such as hard work, being unselfish and putting your head down to get work done.

"There's no shortcut for hard work. There's no shortcut for focus. You can't make excuses," McSorley said.

McSorley played 961 games in the NHL for six different teams, where he amassed over 100 goals and 3,300 penalty minutes.