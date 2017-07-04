A single piece of infected firewood can be enough to bring down a mighty elm.

Mid-June to mid-July marks the time of year when elm trees are most susceptible to contracting Dutch elm disease, according to Ray Morgan, Regina's director of parks and open space.

Transporting elm firewood into the city could have devastating effects on Regina's trees, Morgan said.

"Elm firewood can carry as many as 10,000 beetles in a piece," Morgan said, referring to elm bark beetles, which carry the disease.

"You bring in one log of elm firewood that has the beetles — they're into the tree the very next day."

Elm is characterized by its corky-looking bark with a layered appearance, Morgan said. If residents are unsure whether their firewood is elm, the city can dispatch someone to identify it for them and can remove it if need be.

Infected trees can begin to show symptoms in a matter of weeks, he added. Symptoms include yellow "flagging" and dryness in a specific branch, he said. If residents notice these symptoms, they should contact the city.

If an infected tree does not belong to the city, it may be up to the owner to remove it — to the tune of $1,000, depending on the size.

Dutch elm disease has been in Regina since 1981. Since then, the city has lost an average of three to five trees per year to the disease. The city cares for about 40,000 elm trees.

Residents can visit the city's website or call 306-777-7000 for more information.