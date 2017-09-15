A man in Regina is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired, smashing into other vehicles and running away.

According to a police news release issued Friday, officers responded to a report of a hit and run that happened at 7th Ave. and Royal Street on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Police allege the driver hit several vehicles with his vehicle before fleeing the scene with several other people who were in the vehicle.

Officers found and arrested the 42-year-old driver— who appeared to be impaired —on the 1300 block of Grey Street.

Police also searched the vehicle, finding open alcohol, cocaine, knives, machetes and tools related to break and enter.

He's now facing charges related to drug and weapon possessions, as well as driving while impaired and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accused is scheduled to make their first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Friday at 2 p.m. CST