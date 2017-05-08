Regina police are searching for a suspect in a Friday night hit-and-run.

At around 9:15 p.m. CST, a 15-year-old girl was cycling at the intersection of Albert Street and Dewdney Avenue.

A motorist in what is described as an older model, grey SUV which was "a little dirty" was driving North on Albert street. Police said it was turning left on to Dewdney Avenue when the girl was struck.

When police arrived, she was being treated by EMS and was taken to hospital. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said the vehicle drove around a parking lot near the northwest corner of the intersection before it fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.