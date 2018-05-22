Hearts in the Park set to visualize Saskatchewan's domestic violence problem

Saskatchewan has the worst rate of domestic violence in the country, according to a recent report released by Statistics Canada.

Now several domestic violence support groups in Regina are teaming up to raise awareness of the issue with the the third annual Hearts in the Park.

"There is a rise in domestic violence and domestic conflict in this province, and events such as this bring awareness to that rise. It also gets people talking about it." said Gwyn Tremblay, executive director of Sofia House, a secondary- shelter that helps women and children gain independence after abusive relationships.

The theme of this year's event, which runs Wednesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST in Victoria Park, is "It takes HEART to talk about it."

Participants are encouraged to write their personal relationship to the victim. (CBC)

Members of the public are invited to come down to Victoria Park next week to hang a heart in honour of anyone who has suffered the impacts of domestic abuse.

​The goal of the campaign is to get people to acknowledge that domestic violence can happen to anyone and emphasize that open discussion can help can break the cycle.

​The hanging of the hearts is meant to visualize how many people are affected and the impact that violence has on communities.

She said domestic violence incidents are usually not reported due to the embarrassment and stigma that surround the issue.

"The more awareness that we can bring to the different programs in our city, and our partnerships, the more that women and children know there are places they can reach out to," said Tremblay at a news conference Tuesday.

"It's to know they are not alone. A lot of women and children that are going through this don't understand that this is happening to very many other people."

The event will also feature live entertainment, refreshments and a round dance.