Four laptops and an iPad were stolen from Regina's health region in January.

The thefts at the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region are among the latest disclosures of public losses by the provincial government.

One laptop was stolen on Jan. 19 from a health region employee's vehicle parked in their personal garage.

An iPad and three laptops, worth $3,200, were stolen later that month from the exercise room at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

Both incidents were reported to police and security measures have been stepped up, according to the region.

Other losses reported today include a patient cell phone stolen from the Regina General Hospital last December.

An employee of the provincial parks is alleged to have stolen up to $1,000 worth of fuel from bulk fuel tanks. That employee has since retired and the matter reported to the RCMP.

A manager contracted by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is also alleged to have stolen rent receipts to submit false expenses claims worth an estimated $2,400 so far.