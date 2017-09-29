The defence has wrapped up its final sentencing arguments for the young man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Regina teen Hannah Leflar.

The defence finished its arguments just after noon CST on Friday.

The man, now 19, was 16 at the time of the January 2015 murder and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

After more than two hours of closing arguments, the defence asked the judge for a federal Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision youth sentence: four years in custody and three under community supervision.

The 19-year-old has already served 14 months in custody.

The judge must still determine whether he should be sentenced as an adult or youth. An adult sentence would be tougher and result in his name being made public.

The Crown will present its final arguments this afternoon — two days after the teen made what the judge characterized as "surprising and blunt statements" during cross-examination.

On Wednesday, court heard the teen admit he wished death upon Hannah. Additionally, he said he's lied a significant number of times on the stand, and told so many different versions of what happened he's started to believe the lies for himself.

Crown prosecutor Chris White then questioned the teen on what he called "obvious inconsistencies" in his testimony.

As the arguments got underway Friday, the judge said the teen's testimony brings into question the validity of his psychological and psychiatric assessment.

The defence used the teen's admissions in its argument.

"It shows maturity today that he came clean. Shows remorse, empathy that he didn't want to hide this from Hannah Leflar's family anymore," the teen's lawyer said.

The defence acknowledges that because the teen went into the house, that makes him guilty of second-degree murder. Some evidence — from the other teen convicted of Leflar's murder, Skylar Prockner — indicated the teen had a knife, but the teen disputed that fact, and his lawyer said there is nothing to support the notion he held Leflar's arms or legs.

Skylar Prockner was sentenced in July as an adult. The sentence was life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.