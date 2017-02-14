Police are investigating after a woman allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at someone on the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

Police say it has not yet been established that it was an actual firearm. The complaint came in Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect climbed into a vehicle as a passenger and left the scene. The vehicle and its driver were later located but the alleged gun-wielder was nowhere to be seen.

Police do not know who the gun was aimed at or why.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.