Regina police probe latest shooting incident

Regina police are looking for information after someone fired a gun near Eighth Avenue and Garnet Street early Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage.

The news comes during a busy week for gun crime, which saw at least three incidents — two of which were shootings.

The first incident of the week came on April 1 when a man was taken to hospital with injuries from a gun shot. Police were called to the 1000 block of Wascana Street around 1:30 a.m. where they found the man.

Later that day, police took a 47-year-old man into custody after he was allegedly in possession of guns, despite an order to the contrary.

A 47-year-old man on the 1100 block of Angus Street was taken into custody when police said they were concerned for the well-being of minors in a residence where it was alleged there were guns.

Police surrounded the home, three people exited and they made the arrest. A 15-year-old and a younger child were found in the residence, as well as a rifle.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to a residence on Charles Crescent where a man had been shot twice at close range.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one was arrested and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.