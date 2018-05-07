Regina gun amnesty nets 101 unwanted firearms, brings provincial total to 369

The Regina Police Service collected 101 unwanted guns, part of 369 turned into police across Sask., during a recent province-wide gun amnesty.

The 29-day program, which ran from March 29 to April 27, allowed people to surrender firearms without facing repercussions.

Regina's deputy chief Dean Rae said a few of the guns had been kept so long they were actually antiques.

"There's an opportunity for us to turn those into a museum, but everything else will be disposed of," he said.

Rae said none of the guns collected in Regina had been involved in any reported crimes.

Regina held a similar amnesty last year, collecting 157 unwanted guns. This year was the first time several agencies in Sask. co-ordinated a province-wide amnesty.

Saskatchewan RCMP inspector Maureen Wilkie said the program was a success. She said many guns that aren't stored properly end up in the wrong hands.

"Sometimes guns are stolen. Sometimes they're lost and located and sold illegally. So I think this is a great step for the public to be voluntary turning in their firearms," she said.

The RCMP collected 97 firearms and 1,700 rounds of ammunition. That included 46 rifles, 29 shot guns and 22 restricted firearms, including hand guns.

Saskatoon police collected 122 firearms during the amnesty period.