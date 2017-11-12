A non-profit group in Regina is taking the chill out of November by offering free scarves to those in need.

Pearl Harvey has been a member of Angels 4 Warmth for over a decade.

The group makes quilts, hats, mittens, sweaters, slippers and a variety of other knitted and crocheted items to donate.

This week, the group tied 300 scarves around trees in Victoria Park. It's a tradition they have embarked on every year in November for the past three years.

The non-profit group Angels 4 Warmth hung about 300 scarves for the taking in Victoria Park. (Facebook/Angels 4 Warmth SK)

"It's for the homeless people or whoever needs a warm scarf for the cold winter that is coming up," Harvey said. "For these people they're probably a little bit down on their luck and they need some help to keep warm."

The group distributes their creations to senior homes, homeless shelters and outreach groups around the city. They also make caps for chemotherapy patients and premature babies at the Regina General Hospital.

Everything they make is free.

Each scarf comes with a note from Angels 4 Warmth that says, "I am not lost! Take me if you're cold!" (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Harvey said she gets a lot of satisfaction from helping people.

"I've always liked people so this is one way of me giving back to the community," she said. "We get a lot of good feedback from everybody.

"It's very gratifying."

The group gives out thousands of items around town. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

The group takes yarn donations at Lorne Drugs on 14 Avenue and the Senior Citizen's Centre on Winnipeg Street. It has received grants in the past but is running solely on donations this year.

Harvey said the group now has about 100 members but they are always looking for new people to help out. The members meet once a month at Holy Trinity Church.