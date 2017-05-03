Regina's historic GM Plant was ravaged by fire on Tuesday night.

The Regina fire department was kept busy with the fire as efforts to extinguish the blaze stretched into Wednesday morning.

The department was called to the scene on Winnipeg Street at approximately 9:48 p.m. CST.

The fire was contained to the central area of the building, near the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Seventh Avenue, the department said. A city official said the section of the building impacted by the fire is not on the Heritage Holding Bylaw.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the fire department had re-opened the street to the public.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause has not yet been determined.

There is no estimate to the value of the damage caused.