The rusting frame of a former musical monument beloved by Regina's German community is lying in a city junkyard as it awaits repairs that could cost half a million dollars.

The glockenspiel was donated to the city in 1985 but it was taken down from Victoria Park in 2010 during renovations of the park and the construction of City Square Plaza.

By 2016, the glockenspiel had not been reinstalled and its location was a mystery.

The glockenspiel once stood in Victoria Park but was taken down during park renovations and the construction of City Square Plaza in 2010. (Vincent Good)

Now, the rusting frame of the glockenspiel has been located, bereft of bells and lying on its side in a city junkyard.

That delay in restoration has hit a sour note with the Regina German Club, which, along with the Regina Multicultural Council, donated the glockenspiel in 1985.

City council has approved a motion to add the full cost of the restoration and reinstallation to the 2018 budget.

A city report said it could cost up to $500,000, but the Regina German Club said there are cheaper alternatives.

The future of the glockenspiel will be discussed at city council on March 27.