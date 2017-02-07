A man is recovering from minor injuries after the SUV he was driving plowed through a window near the main entrance to Regina General Hospital.

Police said they were called to the hospital at 10:19 a.m. CST Tuesday.

A photo taken by a bystander shows the front end of the white sport-utility vehicle through the window, and ambulance attendants helping someone into a transport chair.

The "elderly male" who was driving the SUV sustained minor injuries and is being looked at in hospital, a Regina Police Service spokesperson told CBC News in an email.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

The incident comes after a weekend of heavy snowfall, which has resulted in icy and slippery roads.