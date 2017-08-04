A seventh SaskPower power meter caught fire in Regina on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to Carmichael Road in the Uplands neighbourhood just after 7 a.m. CST.

The people who lived in the home said they were woken up by a loud bang and multiple power surges, so they called 911. When they got outside, they saw the meter on fire and sparking.

Homeowner Debbie Matties was getting ready for work when she heard the bangs. Matties had heard about the meter fires in the news so when she heard the noise, she said she instantly knew what happened.

"When we heard a loud bang, the power surged several times and we could see sparking out in the back," she said.

Still, Matties said the incident caught her by surprise.

SaskPower inspected about 3,200 homes in Regina as of Aug. 4, 1,200 of which were flagged for repairs. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"The stucco is scorched," she said.

"'I don't know what else might be damaged — it smells quite smoky inside."

Matties said the meter was "sparking and smoking" for about 30 minutes before it stopped.

The Crown corporation has been inspecting homes since extreme heat and dry conditions caused a ground shift in Regina, causing the shifting clay soil to pull the wiring of meters further into the ground.

Regina saw its driest July in 130 years with only 1.8 millimetres of rain throughout the month.

SaskPower has focused on inspecting homes in Glencairn, Uplands and Normanview neighbourhoods due to their age.

SaskPower said it has inspected about 3,200 homes in the three neighbourhoods and about 1,200 have been flagged for repair.