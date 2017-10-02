The shelves may look bare today but the Regina Food Bank hopes that will change in the next two weeks.

The 31st annual Regina Food Bank Food Drive kicked off on Monday.

"It's the longest consecutive food drive in Canada, and it's our most important food raising event of the season," said Steve Compton, CEO of the Regina Food Bank.

Donation bags can be found in this week's QC newspaper. Once filled, the bags can be left on front doorsteps for pick up by volunteers on Oct.14 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST.

Food Drive bags can be found in this week's QC magazine. (CBC)

Last year's drive brought in enough food for 800,000 meals and broke the food bank's record.

Although the drive brings in much needed success, Compton said lately there have been challenges.

"Over the last six weeks we've seen an average of 40 new families and households reaching out for support [per week]," he said.

The Regina Food Bank hopes to fill its bare shelves during the food drive. (CBC)

The winter months are the most critical for food donations, according to Compton.

The food bank recently incorporated an online purchasing option for those who can't find time to donate. Its Regina Food Bank website offers a list of the 10 most-needed food items that will be included in the final collection tally.

The donation total will be announced on Oct. 14.