Regina firefighters, who are often first responders at scenes of medical distress, now have a life-saving antidote to help deal with opiate overdoses.

It's a nasal spray form of naloxone.

Fire Chief Ernie Polsom said the spray has been added to the fleet of vehicles used by the Regina Fire Department.

It can be used to counteract the effects of fentanyl and other opioids, Polsom said in a news release.

All Regina firefighters are now trained in the use of naloxone, he said.

Over the past number of years, there have been dozens of overdose drug deaths linked to fentanyl in Saskatchewan, officials say.