Three people are facing a combined 20 charges after police responded to a firearms call in Regina's east end on Tuesday.

Police say the three accused — ages 25, 21 and 20 — approached a man who was sitting in his vehicle on the 200 block of Broadway Avenue E. and demanded money.

The man was assaulted, and during the incident, a firearm went off and the bullet went through the vehicle's windshield.

The man was not shot but he was injured. He fled and made his way to the Regina Police Service headquarters, where an ambulance was called.

Other units investigating the initial call tracked the suspects to a home on the 400 block of Mullin Avenue E.

The three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

When police searched the residence, they found multiple weapons, including a homemade zip gun and a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle. Knives and a baton were also seized.

The victim's stolen items were recovered.

Some charges include armed robbery, careless use of a firearm and possession of crystal meth.