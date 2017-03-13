A 50-year-old man prohibited from possessing weapons was arrested for possession of weapons on Sunday.

Regina police were assisting a mobile crisis unit in conducting a welfare check of a child at a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street.

When police approached the house, a man stood in the doorway with his body partially obscured.

Police said one member heard what sounded like a firearm being "racked."

Police removed the man from the doorway and found a loaded shotgun.

The man faces 11 charges, including assault with a weapon and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

He made a court appearance Monday morning.