Regina police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a house on the 1300 block of Empress Street on Thursday.

Police were called to the home at about 3:30 a.m. CST. Officers were able to confirm a gun was fired, causing damage to the exterior of the home and a window.

Police said there were no injuries.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.