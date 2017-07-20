The Regina Fire Department responded to a flaming rail car at the Evraz Steel Mill on Wednesday morning.

A number of fire trucks were called to the scene and crews worked fast to extinguish the blaze.

Regina firefighters on the scene of a rail car fire at the Evraz Steel Mill on Wednesday morning. (Regina Fire/Twitter)

The Evraz Steel Mill is located near the northern edge of Regina on Armour Road. CBC News has contacted the city to find out what caused the blaze and who is responsible for the rail car.