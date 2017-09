Fire crews were called to a blaze in Regina's Dieppe neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Regina Fire and Protective Services deputy chief David Kinvig said a call came in about a home on the 7200 block of Kelly Avenue around 12:45 p.m. CST.

Crews were on scene a few minutes later and found no one inside the smoke-filled house.

The flames were under control by 1 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.