Regina Fire and Protective Services has issued a thin ice reminder for the city.

Despite a cold snap in December, thin ice conditions exist especially on Wascana Lake, where several geese are enjoying the open areas of water.

"There is thin ice within our bodies of water in the city so we're asking all residents to err on the side of safety and stay off those bodies of water including ponds, channels and lakes," said Layne Jackson, Regina's deputy fire chief.

"We can have moving water in those ponds, channels and lakes all year long that creates thin spots."

The thin ice reminder came just two days after a 33-year-old man died when his Bobcat fell through the ice on a body of water on private property near Lumsden.

The thin ice warning applies to all bodies of water in Regina, including Wascana Lake, Wascana Creek, storm channels, detention ponds and recreational lakes in residential areas.

The deputy fire chief says although ice may look frozen, all bodies of water can be extremely dangerous and unsafe for recreational use.

"We've seen a slight rise from 2015 to 2016 in the amount of water related incidents that we have had including ice, we're encouraging residents to be safe out there."

There have also been reports of pets falling through the ice this year at a Regina dog park near the airport.

"Pets can fall through the ice, if that happens call 9-1-1 and our team will be dispatched, our firefighters will be dispatched and we will make every effort to rescue the animal."

Jackson cautions not to attempt to rescue the animal yourself as you may only add to the emergency.

Regina's Fire and Protective Services ice-rescue team is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you see anyone playing on the ice or near dangerous water call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

In case of an emergency call 9-1-1.