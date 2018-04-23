Skip to Main Content
Regina fire crews battled large grass fire near Wascana Trails on Sunday

Updated

About 12 hectares of land was burned, crews sprayed fire for hours

CBC News ·
Regina firefighters survey a large grass fire near Lumsden, Sask. on Saturday. (Terry Lazarou/Submitted)

It may seem early in the season, but the grass is already tinder dry in parts of the province where the snow is gone.

Fire crews battled a large fire near Lumsden, Sask. on Sunday afternoon.

Two fire trucks were called to the fire near the Wascana Valley Trails at around 4 p.m. CST.

A Regina firefighter surveys the damage after a large grass fire broke out near Lumsden, Sask. (Irina Oroz/Submitted)

It took firefighters about two and a half hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire burned about 12 hectares of grassland, or 25 to 30 acres.

The fire burned around 12 hectares of land. (Terry Lazarou/Submitted)
