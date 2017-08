A home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street in Regina caught fire Friday morning — for the second time this month.

Regina police called the fire department to the home at 1312 Garnet Street at around 5:30 a.m. CST Friday.

The home was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

By 7:30 a.m., the fire department said the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Authorities were called to the same home for reports of a blaze on Aug. 11.