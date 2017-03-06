Regina Fire and Protective Services is looking for a new fire chief.

The department announced Monday that Ernie Polsom is no longer with the department.

Polsom had held the position of chief since 2014.

The department said Polsom's departure was without cause.

"I thank the former director for his service, his commitment to the community and wish him and his family well," said city manager Chris Holden in a press release.

Layne Jackson, who has been with fire department for more than a decade, has been named its acting director while the city searches for a permanent replacement for Polsom.