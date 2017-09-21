The City of Regina is lifting its fire ban after a few weeks of putting the damper on backyard fire pits.
Fire officials say the ban will end at 5 p.m. CST on Thursday.
They say rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk.
However, they still ask people to be cautious with fire pits and cigarette butts.
The province lifted its fire ban for Crown land on Wednesday.
- MORE REGINA NEWS | Medical procedures cancelled, postponed at Pasqua Hospital after burst water pipe
- MORE REGINA NEWS | Regina resident survives massive Mexican quake