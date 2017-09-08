Residents in Regina who were planning to have a backyard bonfire this weekend will have to think again.

The city has issued a municipal fire ban effective Friday at 5 p.m. CST.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said given the onset of fall and persisting hot, dry conditions, the decision was made to institute a fire ban.

The city says fires in all fuel-burning firepits where logs and charcoal are used will be prohibited until further notice. Only firepits that use propane or natural gas will be exempt.

People are also reminded to properly discard their cigarette butts.